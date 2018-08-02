CHICAGO (WLS) --A woman was attacked while walking in the city's Austin neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Police said the woman, 19, was walking in the 1100 block of North Cicero Avenue toward her summer job when at about 10:45 a.m. a man dressed in black and carrying an orange backpack grabbed her from behind. The woman's mother told ABC7 Eyewitness News that she was able to fight him off and use her pepper spray and then the man ran away.
The woman quit her summer job as a result of this incident, her mother said.
Police said the offender was described as a black man in his mid- to late 40's. He is 5 ft. 7 in. to 5 ft. 9 in. tall and weighs 150-160 pounds. He has a dark brown complexion and was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, black t-shirt, black pants and carrying an orange backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip to www.cpdtip.com.