Police: Man killed in Bronzeville shooting

Chicago Police officers look at a vehicle parked at the scene where a person was fatally shot Friday morning in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chicago. (Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times)

CHICAGO --
A man was shot to death Friday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, authorities said

Officers responded about 4:50 a.m. for a call of a person shot in the 700 block of East 42nd Street and found an unresponsive 27-year-old man inside a vehicle, Chicago Police said.

Witnesses told officers that the man had been arguing with another male who took out a gun and shot him, police said.

He was shot twice in his head and once in his arm, according to police. The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not released details about the shooting.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

