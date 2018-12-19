PHOENIX, Ariz. --New details have been released in the murder of a North Phoenix mother at the hands of her husband.
Phoenix police say the incident happened Monday around 9:30 a.m. at their home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive.
Police were originally called to the home for a call of an "unknown trouble," KNXV reports.
When they arrived at the scene, the suspect, 45-year-old Jonathan David Conaway, allegedly told police, "I killed my wife, she's inside."
Court paperwork obtained by Janice and Jonathan had been married for 14 years and had been having marital problems. Janice had a stroke and Jonathan had been taking care of her.
Jonathan reportedly told police that this lead to financial issues which were compounded when Jonathan lost his job two weeks ago.
According to court documents, "Jonathan felt like a failure and viewed Janice as a burden."
He allegedly killed Janice, so their children would not have to care for her.
Police say he struck her in the head with a large torque wrench to stun her. He then reportedly used a belt to strangle her.
The couple have two children who were not home at the time.
He is being held on a $1,000,000 bond for first-degree murder.
