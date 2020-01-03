Police: Connecticut man live streams crash while speeding

GROTON, Connecticut -- A man who was live streaming while driving over 100 mph (160 kph) crashed his car in Connecticut, according to state police.

Connecticut State Police posted the driver's video of the crash on Monday.


Kenneth Hofler, 23, of Middletown, was using his phone to record himself driving over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge Saturday morning, officials said. He was reportedly driving with a suspended license.

A trooper followed Hofler as he sped onto an exit, where he drove through a guardrail and rolled over.

Hofler's video shows him filming the road ahead of him and his speedometer before losing control on the off-ramp and dropping his phone.

At the time of the crash, Hofler was free on a $35,000 bond from an October arrest and in possession of more than one ounce of marijuana. He was detained and taken to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Hofler has a criminal record that dates to 2014. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance and possession of marijuana.

The case is not listed in court records, and it's unclear if he has an attorney to speak for him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
car crashcar accidentu.s. & worldspeedingpolice
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies in confrontation with police after traffic stop in Belmont Central
Girl, 17, struck by gunfire in East Chicago while driving
Pentagon says US airstrike killed powerful Iranian general
Mom kills toddlers, stabs man before jumping off South Shore high-rise: police
VIDEO: SUV plunges off cliff in California
Nearly $3.2M of pot products sold in Ill. on 1st day; dispensary applications due
3 women from same family killed in Morgan Park crash
Show More
Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping woman found in cage in his van
Drug overdoses lead causes of death in Cook County in 2019
Bouncer sentenced for stabbing co-worker to death outside Chesterton bar
Police ID 2 persons of interest in Will Co. murder of SW Side business owner
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, mild Thursday night
More TOP STORIES News