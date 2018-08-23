Man accused of robbing adult bookstore nearly hit on freeway trying to dodge police

A man accused in an adult bookstore robbery tried to elude police by running across the freeway.

A man accused in a takeover-style robbery at an adult bookstore is in custody after he ran across the Eastex Freeway to avoid police.

Around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Houston Transtar cameras captured the man running first across the five southbound lanes of the freeway at Aldine Mail Route.

He then sprinted across the northbound lanes. He was nearly hit by traffic at least twice.

A police sergeant ran after him on the freeway.

The chaos was heard in radio calls as police tried to catch up with him.

"Hey, somebody get up on the freeway. A wrecker driver says they have him on camera running south on the freeway," authorities said.

Officials tell Eyewitness News this all started when four suspects in a black truck robbed an adult bookstore off of Highway 59 in northeast Harris County.

At least two of the suspects had guns.

During the armed robbery, they emptied all the registers and pistol whipped one of the employees. She was taken to the hospital. She's expected to be okay.

Officials say the suspects then stole the store security guard's Toyota and crashed it. The car was later recovered.
Police say the suspect who ran tried to get a ride while he was on the freeway. He was eventually arrested.

The other three people got away. Authorities believe they are in their late teens to early 20s.
