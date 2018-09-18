Police: Man rubbed produce on bare butt - then put it back

(Shutterstock)

MANASSAS, Va. --
A man is accused of rubbing his bare behind on produce at a grocery store in northern Virginia before putting the items back on display.

News outlets report 27-year-old Michael Dwayne Johnson, of Manassas, is charged with indecent exposure and destruction of property. A Manassas police release says an employee on Saturday noticed Johnson grabbing produce, pulling down his pants and rubbing the produce on his behind before putting it back.

It says the store had to destroy several pallets of produce because of Johnson's actions. A police spokeswoman says the report lists fruit as the ruined produce. Authorities have not released a motive.

It's unclear if Johnson has a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposuregrossu.s. & worldVirginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Partner called to stand on second day of testimony
McDonald's workers strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at Coldwater Golf; drifter charged
Final round of Cook County property tax reassessments mailed to homeowners
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Man, 91, attacked in Chinatown
Bert and Ernie are gay, Sesame Street writer says
Rash of copper wire thefts in Hammond includes 3 high schools
Show More
Mixing business with pleasure in Chicago
Attorney general candidates square off in first forum
Dos Toros offers $1 burritos to benefit Greater Chicago Food Depository
Rauner calls out Pritzker days before 1st debate
More News