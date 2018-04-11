Police: Man shot by officer on Near West side during apparent home invasion

A Chicago police officer shot a man on the Near West Side Wednesday evening.Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that the person was shot in the 2000-block of West Washington Boulevard "after an altercation with police."The shooting was in the same block as the Suder Montessori Elementary Magnet School and about three blocks northwest of the United Center, where the Chicago Bulls were playing their final game of the season.The officer was not injured, police said.Police said officers responded to reports of a home invasion in progress. When they arrived they found a male suspect inside the home, as well as a woman. Police said the officers heard a gunshot before they entered the home, and when they entered they saw the suspect dragging the woman into a bedroom.Police said the officer and suspect had an "armed encounter," and the officer shot the suspect in the abdomen. Police said the woman was shot in the arm.Police said the woman and the suspect did not appear to know each other.Paramedics took two people with gunshot wounds to Stroger Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said. The 23-year-old woman was in serious condition and the 19-year-old man's condition stabilized.As is protocol, the officer involved in the shooting will likely be placed on desk duty pending an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.