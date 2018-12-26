A man has been arrested and charged after police say he allegedly shot his girlfriend during an argument in north Houston.Hector Chavez, 38, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.At around 10:45 p.m. on Christmas, police responded to a shooting call in the 300 block of East Rittenhouse.When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Juana Saenz with a gunshot wound to the stomach. Saenz was then transported to the hospital in critical condition.According to authorities, an investigation determined Chavez had shot his girlfriend in front of their 7-year-old son.Authorities say the child was not injured during the incident.