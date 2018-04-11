Police: Man shot in hand in Gage Park Chuck E. Cheese parking lot

Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand during a reported exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese in Gage Park Wednesday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the hand during a reported exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of the Chuck E. Cheese in Gage Park Wednesday night.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5000-block of South Kedzie Avenue at about 7:55 p.m. The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in stable condition.

The front window of the Chuck E. Cheese was shattered by a bullet, which pierced the glass just a few feet from the arcade. Shell casings littered the ground in front of the restaurant.

One of the shooters, police said, ran through the Chuck E. Cheese and out the back door to escape.

"I was literally riding and I was, like, in the middle of the shooting when this was happening and, uh, I jumped off the bike and I hid behind the bricks," said Marc Dominguez, witness.

"I was sitting there watching my kids and my niece's kids and next thing I know I heard something go pow-pow-pow-pow-pow," said Aundrey, witness.

Area Central Detectives are investigating the shooting. Police said the victim is a documented gang member.
