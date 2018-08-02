Police: Man shot in West Chatham may not have been intended target

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was critically wounded Wednesday night in a West Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

CHICAGO --
A man was critically wounded Wednesday night in a West Chatham neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

The 45-year-old was walking near a gas station at 9:18 p.m. when someone opened fire from an alley in the 8700 block of South State, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the head and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

He might not have been the intended target of the shooting, police said.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingchicago violencechicago crimegun violenceman shotChicagoChatham
Top Stories
Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march to begin Thursday afternoon
Lollapalooza set to begin in Grant Park
Man attacked in front of Art Institute
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
Police: Man grabs 19-year-old in Austin, tries to sexually assault her
Police investigate possible Mollie Tibbetts sighting
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
Pregnant woman served cleaning solution instead of latte at McDonald's
Show More
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 dogs attack
Pope Francis calls death penalty 'inadmissible'
Aeromexico plane crash: At least 16 from Chicago area among survivors
A bullet strikes home for 14-year-old North Lawndale twins
More News