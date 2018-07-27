Police: Man shot to death in Roseland

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in the Rosland neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.

The man was walking on the sidewalk about 10:45 a.m. when a male in a red shirt approached him in the 10400 block of South Wabash and shot him, police said.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He later died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidechicago violencegun violenceman shotman killedChicagoRoseland
Top Stories
Carjacking victim escapes by jumping onto Dan Ryan
Man on Divvy bike steals woman's purse in South Loop
Carjackings reported in Greektown, Fulton River District, River West
Draft of CPD consent decree released Friday
Babysitter accused of beating 23-month-old boy to death
Woman in videotaped NJ beach arrest rejects plea offer
Study finds multiple pregnancies shorten lifespan
Caught on camera: Kids return wallet with $700 inside
Show More
State police: Dan Ryan Expressway shutdown cost taxpayers $200,000
Van Dyke lawyers file motion to replace judge in Laquan McDonald murder trial
MoviePass couldn't afford to pay for movie tickets on Thursday
Mollie Tibbetts' mom: 'You won't see me giving up hope'
More News