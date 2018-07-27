Police: Man shot to death in Roseland

A 25-year-old man was shot to death Friday in the Rosland neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago Police.The man was walking on the sidewalk about 10:45 a.m. when a male in a red shirt approached him in the 10400 block of South Wabash and shot him, police said.The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, police said. He later died.The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not confirmed the death.Area South detectives are investigating.