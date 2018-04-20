Police: Man tried abduct 8-year-old girl in Belmont Cragin

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police are looking for a man who tried to abduct an 8-year-old girl in Chicago's Belmont Cragin neighborhood Thursday.

Police said the girl was standing in the 2300-block of North Long Avenue at about 4 p.m. when a man approached her and pulled her backpack from behind.

The girl screamed and ran to her friends. The man then walked away, police said.

Police described the suspect as a white-Hispanic man in his 20s, 5 ft. 8 to 6 ft. tall, with a medium complexion and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a gray hat and blue jeans.

If you have any information contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8261.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted abductionChicagoBelmont Cragin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News