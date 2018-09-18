Man accused of sending toddler inside vending machine to steal electronics

EMBED </>More Videos

Man sends toddler into vending machine to steal prizes

SALEM, New Hampshire --
Police are looking for a man who they say used his toddler to steal prizes out of a vending machine game at a mall in New Hampshire.

Several witnesses recorded video of the crime Friday evening at The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem.

Police say the man had the small girl climb into the bottom of the Key Master where prizes are dropped for winners and reach up and grab various items and hand them to him.

The child eventually reaches a Nintendo DS gaming system and a Nintendo Switch.

Police say the man, who also had a young boy with him, then left the area with the children and stolen items.

The child eventually reaches a Nintendo DS gaming system and a Nintendo Switch.

The adult has not yet been identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on camerau.s. & worldtheftNew Hampshire
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of testimony in Jason Van Dyke trial
6 dogs rescued from inside hot moving truck in Streeterville
Woman sexually assaulted on charter bus on West Side, police say
Winner to be drawn Tuesday for $7M McHenry VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Ex-Iowa State golfer found dead at course; suspect charged
Florence flooding drone video: 'This is Interstate 40'
Hazing seen as possible factor in UC Riverside student's death
McDonald's workers to go on 1-day strike Tuesday over sexual harassment
Show More
Rescues from Florence continue as floodwaters cut off Wilmington, NC
Man caught shaving on train: "My life is all screwed up"
Kanye West announces new album with Chance the Rapper, move back to Chicago
Little Tony's Big Mystery: Mob underboss Anthony Zizzo missing 12 years
More News