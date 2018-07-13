Police: Men pose with guns, crash car going wrong way on LSD; suspects at large

EMBED </>More Videos

Four men who were posing for pictures with guns crashed their car going the wrong way on Lake Shore Drive and then made a run for it, Chicago police said.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Four men who were posing for pictures with guns crashed their car going the wrong way on Lake Shore Drive and then made a run for it, Chicago police said.

Police said there were four suspects in the wrong way vehicle, a white Dodge Charger. The car ended up in the far left lane of northbound Lake Shore Drive across from McCormick Place. It may have clipped a black SUV.

There was no word on any injuries as a result of that collision.

Police said the incident started when officers saw suspects taking photos while holding guns in the area of State Street and Wacker Drive.

Police said they did not make contact with those individuals, but put out a description of their vehicle which apparently drove south on Michigan Avenue before somehow ending up the wrong way on Lake Shore Drive.

The four suspects fled on foot and are currently at large.

Police said three weapons were recovered.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wrong waycrashgunsChicagoSouth LoopLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News