Police: Men tried to lure 4-year-old girl into van with candy in Irving Woods

CHICAGO --
Police are warning residents of an attempted child luring Tuesday afternoon in the Irving Woods neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

A 4-year-old girl was outside in front of her home when three men pulled up in a white van and told the girl they had candy for her about 4:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Plainfield, according to Chicago Police.

The girl didn't talk to the men, but ran inside safely, police said.

The men were described as being in their 20s or 30s driving a white van or minivan, police said. No further description was available.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8266.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
