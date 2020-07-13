Police misconduct complaints can soon be filed online by Cook County residents, state's attorney's office announces

CHICAGO -- The Cook County state's attorney's office is launching a new online process to report allegations of criminal police misconduct including excessive force and intimidation.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx announced the new complaint form Thursday. Members of the public will be able to directly upload photo and video evidence to submit for review by prosecutors who'll determine whether it should be referred to an investigative agency or closed.

"As we see an increase in allegations of police criminal misconduct, it is our obligation to provide an outlet where these serious concerns can be acknowledged and addressed in a timely way," said Foxx said in a statement. "This tool will allow direct access to the state's attorney's office and offer an immediate resource as we work to increase accountability and equity in our justice system."

People who file complaints will get email responses.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cook countymisconductcook county state's attorneykim foxxchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 954 new COVID-19 cases as state reaches another testing high
47 shot, 7 fatally so far in Chicago weekend violence
Several test positive for COVID-19 after attending party at MI sandbar
21 injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego
Lake Zurich HS COVID-19 testing site opens after students test positive
Experts talk psychology behind recent videos showing people behaving badly
Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID-19 cases
Show More
Video shows woman approach Yellowstone bison before goring
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers early, partly cloudy later Sunday
Woman who pulled gun on Black family defends her actions
Valentina Sampaio becomes Sports Illustrated's 1st trans model
30-year-old dies after 'COVID party,' doctor says
More TOP STORIES News