Police: 13-month-old dies after mom overdoses, rolls onto him

EMBED </>More Videos

Lumberton woman arrested after toddler dies: as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., January 20, 2019

LUMBERTON, N.J. --
A Lumberton mother was charged after her toddler was found dead in an apparent suffocation, authorities said.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Lumberton Township Police Chief Nick Peditto announced that a 33-year-old woman was charged after she was found Saturday night passed out on top of her 13-month-old son, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

Antoinette King, of Dove Court, was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities were called to the home around 8:30 p.m. on a report of an unconscious adult female and an unconscious infant male.

Police say the mother had apparently overdosed on heroin, and rolled over on to the baby boy, smothering him.

EMBED More News Videos

Mother arrested in death of infant in Lumberton. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on January 20, 2019.



Officials said a preliminary investigation determined that a relative inside the home discovered King lying on the toddler and called for help after finding them both to be unresponsive.

King was administered Narcan, but her son, whose name was Jerimiah, could not be revived.

Both King and her son were transported to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly, where Jerimiah was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathnew jersey newsmother chargedchild killedu.s. & worldNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 14, shot in Fernwood after being dropped off by ride-share vehicle
Chicago Weather: Bitter cold temperatures move in after weekend snowstorm
Girl, 12, killed after snow fort collapse in Arlington Heights ID'd
Chicago commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King with events across city
Police: 4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape
Shutdown goes on as Trump offer doesn't budge Dems
Kamala Harris 2020: California senator is running
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
Show More
Police warn of Englewood carjackings
Police investigating suspicious death in Morton Grove
Former Northwestern student wrongly accused of stealing a car settles with Evanston police
Chicago AccuWeather: Morning flurries and frigid temperatures on Monday
More News