Police say multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic; 1 detained

(Shutterstock)

BUFFALO, Minnesota -- Someone was taken into custody Tuesday following a shooting at a Minnesota clinic in which multiple people were shot, police said.

The shooting happened Tuesday at the Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn't know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn't have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Buffalo Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained as of 11:42 a.m. and that there was no further threat to the public's safety.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a message seeking information. A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said members of its enforcement group were headed to the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotashooting
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump's 2nd impeachment trial opens, first of former POTUS | LIVE
IL reports 2,082 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Chicago police detective attacked while investigating murder
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Cows loose on IN highway eventually wrangled by volunteers, police
Bodycam video shows chaos after Bloomingdale hotel shooting
Show More
Walgreens reports outage for vaccine appointment website
Chicago updates COVID travel quarantine order with Puerto Rico added to yellow tier
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Dem stimulus plan would exclude families earning over $200K
CTU reopening vote takes place Tues.; union declared no confidence in Lightfoot
More TOP STORIES News