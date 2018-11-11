Police: Multiple shots fired around bar in Robbins

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) --
Robbins police say they responded to shooting reports at Manny's Blue Room and Lounge in the 2900 block of South Claire Boulevard early Sunday morning.

A law enforcement official said multiple shots were fired both inside and outside the bar and that several people were injured.

Robbins Police Chief Roy Wells said two victims were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and other were taken to Metro South. Chief Wells did not have the exact number of victims yet, but said there were currently no fatalities.

A witness who wants to remain anonymous was inside the bar and claims it started with a fight between people who were inside.

Roads are still blocked in the area as Robbins police and the Cook County Sheriff's office investigate.
