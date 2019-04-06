Round Lake Park police arrested, charged with beating 5-year-old girl with paddle

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A Round Lake Park police officer is accused of striking his girlfriend's 5-year-old daughter numerous times with a paddle.

Wayman G. Vela, 55 of the 21600 block of West Grass Lake Rd in Unincorporated Antioch was arrested 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Police say the child was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

Vela has been charged charged with one count of Domestic Battery and is being held in the Lake County Jail on $10,000 bail.

He is due back in court on April 10.
