Police: Officer fired gun after suspect drove toward officer during Elmhurst traffic stop

Police investigate after a driver sped away from a traffic stop near York Road and Crestview Avenue Tuesday night.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
An Elmhurst police officer fired at a driver during a traffic stop after police said the driver drove at the officer Tuesday.

Police said officers stopped a vehicle at York Road and Crestview Avenue at about 4:45 p.m. During the stop, the driver drove his vehicle at an officer and the officer's gun discharged.

The suspect fled from police and crashed into another vehicle.

The suspect's car was found in Chicago. No injuries have been reported.

"First I thought it was an accident, then I started seeing the tape come out and I was like this is not an accident there's more to it," said witness Shelly McCormick. "It's very scary. It's been very quiet."

Some witnesses said they heard possible gun shots and saw several young people being taken out of a car and put into handcuffs.

Tuesday night, traffic in the area was shut down for hours as police investigated. They eventually told residents there was no threat to public safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
road closurepolicepolice-involved shootingElmhurst
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Police activity closes York Road in Elmhurst for several hours
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News