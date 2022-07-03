police officer injured

Police officer hurt after object thrown, causing windshield to shatter in Portage Park, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A Chicago police officer was hurt after an object thrown at a marked SUV caused the windshield to shatter early Sunday on the Northwest Side.

The officer was driving the marked patrol vehicle in the Portage Park neighborhood's 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue about 2:30 a.m. when a thrown object hit the SUV's windshield, causing it to shatter, police said.

Several people approached the vehicle and one began kicking a headlight as the officer called for more units, officials said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries and released, police said.

No one was in custody.

