Ohio police officer replaces boy's stolen Christmas gift

EMBED </>More Videos

An Ohio police officer replaced a boy's Christmas gift after it was swiped by a porch pirate.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio --
An Ohio police officer replaced a boy's Christmas gift after it was swiped by a porch pirate.

It was all caught on surveillance video.

Minutes after a package was delivered to the Koeppen family's Youngstown, Ohio, home, a man clad in a ball cap and dark jacket snatched it off the porch.

"He just nonchalantly walked down the street and 'whoop!' right off the porch with it and had a big smile on his face and everything like that and our cameras caught everything," Brian Koeppen told WKBN.

The package was a Christmas gift for Koeppen's 5-year-old son.

Officer Joe Wess was sent to the home to take a theft report.

"Theft is one of my pet peeves," he said. "People work hard for what they have and when someone just comes up and takes it. That doesn't sit right with me."

Armed with information about what had been stolen, Wess went shopping until he found the exact same toy and delivered it to the Koeppens on Santa's behalf.

"It made me feel good that I could help him out and make light of a bad situation for him," he said.

Koeppen thanked Wess, who was also recently recognized for saving a man's life. He said replacing the Christmas gift was just the right thing to do.

"He asked me how he can repay me. I just told him to pay it forward to someone else," Wess said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
christmaschristmas giftporch piratepolice officerfeel goodgood samaritanu.s. & worldOhio
Top Stories
Woman slips out of handcuffs, escapes custody at Cook County courthouse
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Charlottesville rally convicted of murder
Former Cub Luis Valbuena killed in car crash
Teacher accused of forcibly cutting student's hair charged with 6 misdemeanors
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, cold Saturday
New EPA data reveals cancer-causing chemical still present near Sterigenics
Batavia girl, 2, recovering after AFM diagnosis earlier this year
Prosecutors: Cohen deserves prison, Manafort lied about Russian contacts
Show More
Man coughs up blood clot in perfect shape of bronchial tree
Brightwood College shuts down; students left without options
Burr Oak students surprised with free bikes
Parents charged in 10-month-old girl's drug overdose death
More News