YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio --An Ohio police officer replaced a boy's Christmas gift after it was swiped by a porch pirate.
It was all caught on surveillance video.
Minutes after a package was delivered to the Koeppen family's Youngstown, Ohio, home, a man clad in a ball cap and dark jacket snatched it off the porch.
"He just nonchalantly walked down the street and 'whoop!' right off the porch with it and had a big smile on his face and everything like that and our cameras caught everything," Brian Koeppen told WKBN.
The package was a Christmas gift for Koeppen's 5-year-old son.
Officer Joe Wess was sent to the home to take a theft report.
"Theft is one of my pet peeves," he said. "People work hard for what they have and when someone just comes up and takes it. That doesn't sit right with me."
Armed with information about what had been stolen, Wess went shopping until he found the exact same toy and delivered it to the Koeppens on Santa's behalf.
"It made me feel good that I could help him out and make light of a bad situation for him," he said.
Koeppen thanked Wess, who was also recently recognized for saving a man's life. He said replacing the Christmas gift was just the right thing to do.
"He asked me how he can repay me. I just told him to pay it forward to someone else," Wess said.