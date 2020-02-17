Pets & Animals

Video shows kayaker, Ohio police rescue dog that fell through frozen pond

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A police officer in Springfield Township, Ohio, rescued a dog with the help of a kayaker after it fell through the ice of a pond on Sunday, February 16.

Footage released by the Springfield Township Police Department shows Officer Simms wading into the icy water to grab the dog as it's being nudged to safety by the kayaker.

The dog was nicknamed Lucky by the police department.

After posting the rescue video to Facebook, and putting out a call for Lucky's owners, police were able to reunite the dog with its family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsohioanimal rescuewater rescuedogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News