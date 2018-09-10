Police officer, robbery suspect shot outside Maywood Burger King, witnesses say

A police officer and a robbery suspect were wounded in an exchange of gunfire captured on video outside a Burger King restaurant in Maywood Sunday night.

MAYWOOD, Ill. (WLS) --
A police officer and a robbery suspect were wounded in an exchange of gunfire captured on video outside a Burger King restaurant in Maywood Sunday night, witnesses said.

Just before 9 p.m., at least one person robbed the Burger King Restaurant in Maywood near Lake Street and North First Avenue. Witnesses said they believe the suspect had a BB gun.

As the suspected robber was leaving the scene, there was an exchange of gunfire with Maywood police officers who were just arriving.

Witnesses said a robber and police officer were injured. The shooting was captured on cell phone video.

"The robber was shot, but the robber had shot the girl that was inside with the BB gun," said witness Daniela Peralta. "She was an employee."

"They were in the ambulance working on the officer for about 10 minutes, so I'm thinking it wasn't that grave and he was up talking and everything, so I don't think his condition was that serious," said Damien Harvey.

The police officer appeared alert and talking in the ambulance before heading to the hospital. An employee was also hit by the robber's BB gun, but did not sustain serious injury.

The Illinois State Police confirmed that they are investigating. In a statement, ISP said, "ISP's Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) has been requested to investigate. The investigation is in its infancy and is currently open and ongoing, we cannot provide any details at this time."

Meanwhile, there is no update on anyone taken to local hospitals.
