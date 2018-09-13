Police officer shot at I-55 and Cicero Ave.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) --A Cicero police officer was shot Thursday afternoon near the Cicero Avenue exit of I-55, investigators say.
Chicago police say the officer was shot during an investigation.
The officer's condition is unknown.
Cicero Avenue is closed and people are asked to avoid the area.
— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) September 13, 2018
