Police officer struck by vehicle during pursuit of alleged armed suspect in North Lawndale neighborhood: Police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago police officer was struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

Officials said the officer was in pursuit of a possible armed suspect when he was hit near Ogden Avenue and S. Albany Avenue.

The officer was tended to at the scene and transported to Stroger, according to police.

An ambulance will be escorted to the hospital, according to a tweet by Anthony Guglielmi with the Chicago Police Department.



This is a developing story. We will update with more information when it becomes available.
