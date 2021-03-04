Police officer, suspect injured in Hegewisch shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A police officer and a suspect have both been injured after a police-involved shooting in Chicago's Hegewisch neighborhood Thursday morning, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Police activity was reported near 137thStreet and Brainard Avenue. Both the officer and suspect have been transported to hospitals and their conditions are not known.

An official with the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District out of Michigan City said the injured officer is with their department.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.
