Police: Person found shot to death on rocks near Montrose Beach

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
The body of a person who was shot in the head and killed was found Sunday morning near Montrose Beach in the North Side Uptown neighborhood, police said.

At 9:26 p.m., the female body was discovered on rocks near the lakefront in the 4700 bock of North Lawrence-Wilson Drive, according to Chicago police.

She had suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office didn't immediately confirm her death.

Area North detectives were conducting a death investigation.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
