Police: Person may have pointed gun at children playing in Naperville park

Police are looking for a person who may have pointed a gun at a group of children Tuesday afternoon at a park in west suburban Naperville.Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. for reports of "a suspicious suspect who pointed what may have been a gun at several youths playing" at Country Lakes Park, 736 Genesee Drive in Naperville, according to a statement from Naperville police. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.He was described as a white male, possibly bald or with very short hair, police said. He had no facial hair but had "many small tattoos" on his face and arms.The suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt, baggy gray sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said. He was seen driving away in a small white car with a loud muffler.Anyone with information about the suspect or who may have witnessed the incident was asked to call the Naperville Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 420-6666.