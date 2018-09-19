Police: Person may have pointed gun at children playing in Naperville park

Sun-Times Media Wire
NAPERVILLE, Ill. --
Police are looking for a person who may have pointed a gun at a group of children Tuesday afternoon at a park in west suburban Naperville.

Officers were called about 5:30 p.m. for reports of "a suspicious suspect who pointed what may have been a gun at several youths playing" at Country Lakes Park, 736 Genesee Drive in Naperville, according to a statement from Naperville police. The suspect was gone by the time police arrived.

He was described as a white male, possibly bald or with very short hair, police said. He had no facial hair but had "many small tattoos" on his face and arms.

The suspect was wearing a gray T-shirt, baggy gray sweatpants and white gym shoes, police said. He was seen driving away in a small white car with a loud muffler.

Anyone with information about the suspect or who may have witnessed the incident was asked to call the Naperville Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 420-6666.

