Police: Possible robber found dead in Lindenhurst home, person in custody

A death investigation is underway in Lake County after a person was found dead early Tuesday in a home in north suburban Lindenhurst.

LINDENHURST, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a report of a possible robbery in the 300-block of Teal Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department. The 911 caller said someone had been shot.

A male was found dead in the single-family home. According to police, he is an accused thief killed by a resident. Officials said one of the men who lives at the home was beaten, possibly during the attempted robbery. That may have led to the shooting

His identity has not been released, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Police said a person was in custody as of 7 p.m. No charges or further details have been released.

Some residents said they feel concerned about a robbery in the neighborhood. However, police said this appears to be an isolated incident.

"We don't believe there is any risk to the public, we don't believe this was a random act," said Sgt. Christopher Covelli, Lake County Major Crimes Task Force.

Neighbors said the people who live in the house have been renting for several years and often have children who live with them. No children were in the home overnight.

Late Tuesday morning, investigators removed evidence from the home, and police towed a vehicle that belonged to one of the alleged robbery suspects. It had been parked in the driveway, suggesting the men may have known each other. It may also explain why neighbors did not hear anything out of the ordinary at the time.

Police said it's possible the gunman was defending himself and his home and may face no charges.
