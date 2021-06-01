Police presence reported around rideshare vehicle in Cicero

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A large police presence was reported Monday night in west suburban Cicero.

Police shut down a portion of a residential neighborhood in suburban Cicero near 55th and 23rd streets. They set up crime tape, focusing on a blue car in the street with a shell casing next to it.

Investigators walked around the car which had an Uber sticker in the window while forensics technicians took measurements.

Groups of investigators walked the area searching for evidence.

Police have not released information on their investigation. ABC7 has reached out to the Cicero Police Department.
