Police promote public safety initiative for event-filled weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are urging the public to be aware and report any suspicious activity as the city prepares for a busy weekend in the city. If you see something, say something.

RELATED: CPD announces implementation of 'smart policing technology' in 4 districts
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke Friday on the implementation of smart policing technology in Chicago.



From the Rolling Stones concert, to the County LakeShake Festival and many other events, law enforcement want to ensure the public's safety during the event-filled weekend.

Friday, CDP held a press conference introducing a new investment with installed license plate-reading cameras along Lakeshore Drive as part of their "smart policing technology." Officials said they will also have a heavy presence of both marked and unmarked cars positioned throughout the city and at each exit.

They also remind people to not get distracted while driving and to not drink and drive. They recommend the best way to navigate the city is by using the CTA.

RELATED: Chicago summer 2019: 7 things you must do

We've got seven things you must do to take advantage of summer in Chicago - while it lasts!



"The City plans well in advance with event organizers and will monitor events and weather conditions over the weekend to ensure the public safety," said OEMC Executive Director Rich Guidice. "We also ask residents, visitors and event attendees at the various festivities to respect the surrounding communities, have meeting plans in place in case of an emergency and report any situations that appear to pose a possible threat by calling 9-1-1 or by notifying on-site security."

RELATED: Weekender Report
EMBED More News Videos

Roz Varon takes a look at what's going on in the city and suburbs this weekend.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northchicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge orders special prosecutor to review Jussie Smollett case
Feds: 10 more gang members facing charges, including boy's murder
Second man charged in shooting death of River North nightclub security guard
Brendt Christensen Trial: Ex-wife testifies about day U of I student disappeared
Altering travel to the Dominican Republic: What you need to know
Video shows moment umbrella nearly strikes toddler
Floating water park returns to Lake Michigan for summer
Show More
Holocaust survivor struck, killed in hit-and-run
Garbage truck, semi crash on SB I-55 in Bolingbrook
Video shows kids chase mom's SUV when 3-year-old hit and killed
4 shot, including pregnant woman, on South Side
VIDEO: Fake cop accidentally pulls over real cop
More TOP STORIES News