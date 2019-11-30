Person of interest questioned in girl, 14, shot in chest during planned exchange in Little Village, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said they are questioning a person of interest in the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in Little Village.A teen was shot in the chest by someone she had planned to purchase an item from in Little Village Friday, police said.Investigators said the victim has been able to communicate with police.The shooting occurred in the Southwest Side neighborhood near the 2300 block of S. Drake Ave. at around 5:45 p.m., police said.Chicago police said the teen approached a female on the sidewalk after arranging to buy an item from her. The teen told police that the alleged offender shot her during the exchange.They also said she was shot with a real handgun, although a pellet gun was also found near the scene.The victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, according to CPD.The offender fled in a white sedan, and appeared to be unknown to investigators, police said.Area Central Detectives are investigating.