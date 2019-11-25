Person of interest in custody after 19-year-old UIC student Ruth George strangled in parking garage

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person of interest is in custody after authorities said a University of Illinois Chicago student was strangled at a campus parking garage.
Police said they have determined that the victim, 19-year-old Ruth George, walked into the parking garage on campus alone with a man following closely behind.
"It really hurts because it could have been anybody," said UIC senior Danielle Perkins. "Could have been any the students, could have been my friends, could have been me, and that's the scariest part."
UIC police said George, a graduate of Naperville Central High School who dreamed of becoming a health professional, was a victim of "foul play." An autopsy revealed she had been strangled.
"I am glad they got that person in custody, that's what I am really glad about," said Alexis Banks, who lives in the neighborhood.
Police said the UIC honors student was found at the Halsted Street Parking Garage off Taylor Street Saturday morning after her family reported her missing.
Police tracked her cell phone, leading them to find George unresponsive in the back seat of a family-owned vehicle in the garage.
"Considering that it's finals time, a lot of people do study at the library pretty late and I think a lot of people choose that lot because it's right there," Perkins said.
According to an email sent to students by UIC's chancellor, the 19-year-old was an honors student and a kinesiology major with dreams to become a health professional.
"The traumatic loss of life of one of our community members is very difficult to comprehend and surely invokes a range of emotions for all of us," Chancellor Michael Amiridis said. "The safety and well-being of everyone at UIC is our foremost concern. I encourage you to continue to take advantage of the prevention tools and resources available on campus and to remain vigilant while you are both on and off campus."
Her former gymnastics team coach said in a statement to ABC7 that Ruth George was a "sweet girl" with the "brightest smile" who will be dearly missed.
George's family declined to comment.
Police said the man being questioned is not affiliated with the university.
