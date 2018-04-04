Police questioning person of interest in stabbing of suburban CEO in River North

A man stabbed to death in River North last week has been identified as a suburban CEO of a software company. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said Wednesday a person of interest is being questioned in the fatal stabbing of a software company CEO in River North last month.

Mike Beedle, of Park Ridge, was the CEO and founder of Enterprise Scrum, a software and training company. He was also one of the leaders of a software movement called Agile, a method of managing software products around the world.

Beedle was stabbed in an alley at State Street and Hubbard Avenue early in the morning on March 23.

Chicago police said they believe the offender is a homeless person who may have been trying to rob Beedle as he cut through an alley early that morning


Beedle's coworker Michael Herman said Beedle was passionate about teaching others the innovative organizational approach.

"He's changed thousands and thousands, I don't know, probably fair to say millions of lives, people who will never know his name,"Herman said.
