Police release image of suspect's vehicle in hit-and-run that killed 67-year-old man on Northwest Side

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have released a picture of the car that they are looking for in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side Sunday.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released a picture of the car that they are looking for in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side Sunday.

Police are now searching for the driver of a silver Dodge Charger with extensive front-end damage and Illinois license plate AL53664.

Police said the driver hit a 67-year-old man standing on the southeast corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard with a bicycle before 5:20 p.m. and took off.

The victim was transported to St. Francis hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

After the driver hit the man, he took off east on Devon Avenue without stopping, police said. Anyone with any information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit 312-745-4521.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bicycle crashman killedhit and runChicagoPulaski Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4 charged in Oak Lawn kidnapping
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense to begin presenting case Monday
VIDEO: Ind. school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel
Bill Cosby sentencing hearing begins Monday
Officials: Boy selling candy dies after falling between Philadelphia subway cars
6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father in North Carolina
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny and tranquil Monday
Joe Amabile and Mary Lou Retton talk about 'DWTS'
Show More
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
$18M worth of cocaine found inside boxes of donated bananas
3 Illinois men die in SUV-pickup crash near Wisconsin Dells
Quick Tip: How to avoid damaged checked luggage
More News