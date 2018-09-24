CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have released a picture of the car that they are looking for in a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Northwest Side Sunday.
Police are now searching for the driver of a silver Dodge Charger with extensive front-end damage and Illinois license plate AL53664.
Police said the driver hit a 67-year-old man standing on the southeast corner of Devon Avenue and McCormick Boulevard with a bicycle before 5:20 p.m. and took off.
The victim was transported to St. Francis hospital in Evanston where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity has not yet been released.
After the driver hit the man, he took off east on Devon Avenue without stopping, police said. Anyone with any information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the Chicago Police Major Accident Investigation Unit 312-745-4521.