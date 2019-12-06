Police release images of suspects sought in CTA Red Line strong-arm robbery

CHICAGO -- Police are looking to identify three men suspected of robbing and beating a man last week on a CTA platform in the Loop.

The trio approached the 37-year-old about 10:50 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Jackson station and attacked him, according to Chicago police. They ran off with the man's suitcase and leather bag.

The suspects were described as 20- to 24-year-old men, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 160-190 pounds.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooprobberycta
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teachers ID'd after 1 dead, 1 hurt in Orland Park hit-and-run
Community defends Crystal Lake student detained by ICE
Source: Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Minooka student accused of threatening to lynch multiracial classmate
R. Kelly hit with new charges in NYC
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny but cold, windy Friday
Chicago police hold annual 'Shop with a Cop' event
Show More
Bear on the loose in Delaware causes uproar
Experts split sharply over experimental Alzheimer's drug
A Little Village hotspot brings in over 3,000 Mexican made piñatas for the holidays
4 dead, including 2 kids, in suspected murder-suicide in NY home: Sources
Mother of slain Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund pleads guilty to murder
More TOP STORIES News