Police release images of suspects sought in CTA Red Line strong-arm robbery

CHICAGO -- Police are looking to identify three men suspected of robbing and beating a man last week on a CTA platform in the Loop.The trio approached the 37-year-old about 10:50 p.m. Nov. 29 at the Jackson station and attacked him, according to Chicago police. They ran off with the man's suitcase and leather bag.The suspects were described as 20- to 24-year-old men, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and weighing 160-190 pounds.Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.