#BREAKING police say this is the letter 48 y/o Kevin Limbaugh left after killing Officer Natalie Corona and himself @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/BoLn496N8Y — Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) January 13, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5063690" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Yolo County Sheriff's Office says the man suspected of killing Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona has been identified as 48-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh.

Police have released a letter they say was written by the man accused of murdering 22-year-old Davis, California, Police Officer Natalie Corona.Forty-eight-year-old Kevin Douglas Limbaugh was identified as the suspect on Saturday.Police found him dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound after he reportedly ambushed Officer Corona.They say he left behind this letter, stating he believed Davis PD was hitting him with ultra sonic waves.He says he notified the press, internal affairs, and even the FBI, but that he "can't live this way anymore."Here is the full letter: