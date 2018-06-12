Police release new video of Lincoln Park sex abuse suspect

CHICAGO (WLS) --Do you recognize him? Chicago police released new video of a person of interest in the case of two young girls sexually abused inside Lincoln Park homes in May.
Investigators said the man broke into homes and abused the girls, ages 11 and 13, in their bedrooms while they slept.
Investigators said both incidents happened on May 30. The first was in the 400 block of West Belden Avenue. Police said the man came into the bedroom of a 13-year-old girl and sexually abused her while she was sleeping.
A security camera across the alley in the 400 block of West Belden captured video of a man casually walking into- and a short time later- out of the building.
About 20 minutes later, in the 500 block of West Grant Place, a sleeping 11-year-old girl was sexually abused.
Police described the suspect as a white male between 20 and 30 years old with short brown or strawberry blonde hair. He is about 5 ft. 6 in. or 5 ft. 7 in. tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Police also said the suspect is a smoker.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police.