Police release photo of suspect in fatal shooting of Northside College Prep student

A photo released by Chicago police showing a suspect in the fatal shooting of a high school student on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released a photo of a person suspected in the murder of a high school student on the Northwest Side Monday night.

Police said the teen in the photo has the first name of "Luis" but also goes by "CK" and "Goonie."

He is described by police as Hispanic, in his late teens, 5'05 to 5'08", 120-140 pounds with brown hair. Police said he is known to frequent the area of Lockwood and Altgeld.

He's is wanted for shooting 17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos in the 4400-block of West Addison Street.

Gallegos, a popular Northside College Prep student, was with a friend on his way to get a haircut, according to his family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North Detectives at (312) 744-8261.
