Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack

CHICAGO -- Police released photos Saturday of a person suspected of making derogatory remarks towards a man before attacking him on a CTA bus in Marquette Park.

The suspect got on the bus at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 71st Street and approached an 18-year-old man, Chicago police said.

He made "derogatory comments" towards the younger man before hitting him from behind with a cane without provocation, police said. The 18-year-old went to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with shoulder length black dreadlocks. He was wearing a white long sleeve T-shirt, gray pants and white gym shoes.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
