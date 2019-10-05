Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack

CHICAGO -- Police released photos Saturday of a person suspected of making derogatory remarks towards a man before attacking him on a CTA bus in Marquette Park.The suspect got on the bus at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of West 71st Street and approached an 18-year-old man, Chicago police said.He made "derogatory comments" towards the younger man before hitting him from behind with a cane without provocation, police said. The 18-year-old went to Holy Cross Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.The suspect is described as a man between 20 and 25 years old with shoulder length black dreadlocks. He was wearing a white long sleeve T-shirt, gray pants and white gym shoes.Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.