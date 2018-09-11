Police release sketch of suspect who made sexual comments to Mt. Prospect girl, 12

Police need help finding a man who made sexual comments to a 12-year-old girl in Mount Prospect.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) --
Police have released a sketch of the man they say harassed the girl as she walked her dog at Circle and Frost Drive on August 30. Then he drove off in a four-door black sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to CrimeStoppers of Mount Prospect by calling 847-590-7867 or texting MPPD and your tip to 274637.
