Police release surveillance image of Blue Line robbery suspect

Chicago police now say the same person is targeting riders on the CTA's Blue Line.The most recent incident happened November 14 at the Grand Blue Line stop. Police said a male suspect seen in a surveillance image grabbed a woman's phone when she was on the train and then ran away.An earlier robbery was reported back in September at the LaSalle Blue Line station.The suspect is described as 17-20 years old, approximately 5'8" and 160 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.