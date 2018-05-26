Police release surveillance image of suspect in Red Line stabbing, attempted robbery

Chicago police have released surveillance of a man suspected of stabbing another man in an attempted robbery on the CTA's Red Line last Wednesday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have released surveillance of a man suspected of stabbing another man in an attempted robbery on the CTA's Red Line last Wednesday.

Police said the man stabbed the 25-year-old victim near the Argyle stop in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood at about 1:55 a.m. The attacker left empty-handed and exited the train near the Bryn Mawr stop.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect is described by police as a black man, about 25 years old, wearing a dark knit hat with white letters, a black hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and black jeans. He may have a cut to his face near his right cheek.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Area north Bureau of Detectives at (312) 744-8263.
