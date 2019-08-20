Police release surveillance images after Mount Greenwood, Morgan Park burglaries

Surveillance images of a suspect and the suspect's vehicle in connection with a series of burglaries in Mount Greenwood and Morgan Park. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after several burglaries in the Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods.

A surveillance camera captured a man pulling on door handles on garages, homes and cars checking to see if they were unlocked. Police said the suspect may be driving a white SUV.

The burglaries took place between 4-5 a.m. in the:

  • 11100-block of South Trumbull Avenue on Aug. 10,

  • 11100-block of South St. Louis Avenue on Aug. 10,

  • 2100-block of West 109th Street on Aug. 18 and the

  • 10800-block of South Bell on Aug. 18. Avenue.


Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.
