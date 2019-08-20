Police release surveillance images after Mount Greenwood, Morgan Park burglaries



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued an alert after several burglaries in the Morgan Park and Mount Greenwood neighborhoods.A surveillance camera captured a man pulling on door handles on garages, homes and cars checking to see if they were unlocked. Police said the suspect may be driving a white SUV.The burglaries took place between 4-5 a.m. in the:Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.