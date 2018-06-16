Police release surveillance images of Chicago Lawn sex abuse suspect

Police have issued an alert in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood following a sexual assault last month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Police have issued an alert in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood following a sexual assault last month.

The incident happened at about 7:45 p.m. on May 23 in the 8100-block of South Pulaski Road.

Police said a woman was leaving a store when the suspect approached and sexually abused her.

The suspect is described by police as an African-American man between 18 to 19 years old. He's about 5'7 to 5'9 with a short, black fade hairstyle. He was wearing a gray Chicago Blackhawks T-shirt, black sweatpants, black socks and slide-on sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 745-8380.
