Search for masked suspect in Rogers Park shootings continues as surveillance video released

Megan Hickey
Extra Chicago police officers are patrolling Rogers Park trying to find the man suspected of killing two people at random.

Police believe the suspect lives in the neighborhood. The shootings happened blocks from each other, within a span of about 36 hours.
WATCH: Surveillance video of Rogers Park murder suspect
Chicago police have released surveillance video of a suspect in two murders in the Rogers Park neighborhood.



Chicago police shared about a minute of surveillance video of the suspect. At one point the masked man is seen jogging down an alley. Police said he has a unique gait with his feet pointed out.

It was taken moments after 73-year-old Douglass Watts was gunned down on a sidewalk in the 1400-block of West Sherwin on Sunday morning. Just a day later, 24-year-old Eliyahu Moscowitz was also shot in the head and left for dead on the pedestrian path in Loyola Park.

"We all want answers," said Steve Loskutov, Moscowitz's friend. "We all want justice. It's sickening to think about it."

Wednesday night, officers declined to talk about a motive for the shootings at a community meeting. Police have determined that both men were shot with the same gun.

"We have concerns about the people in this community and we're going to dedicate whatever resources we need to, to ensure that we find this guy and bring him to justice," said Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio.

Any with information is asked to contact police.
