Police identify suspect wanted in 'targeted' husband, wife murder in Buffalo Grove

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted in connection with the double homicide and may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with a Florida license plate, Buffalo Grove police said.

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- Buffalo Grove police have released the suspect photo and car information of a gunman who allegedly murdered a married couple in a "targeted" attack Sunday night in their condominium's parking garage Sunday night.

Anatoliy Ermak, 64, is wanted in connection with the double homicide and is believed to be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with a Florida license plate reading KCFK75, police said.

Ermak is described to be in his 60s, 5 ft. 10 in. to 6 ft. tall with gray hair, police said. He was wearing dark clothing, a dark jacket, and a dark baseball cap, police said.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police were sent to a parking garage of a building in the 150-block of Lake Boulevard at about 11:30 p.m. after a resident saw two people unresponsive near a vehicle with blood on the ground.

Buffalo Grove police prodive an update after a husband and wife were fatally shot at an apartment complex Sunday night.



Officers arrived and determined that a man, 69, and woman, 64, were both shot to death. Authorities said they were a husband and wife and lived in the complex, but their identities have not yet been released.



"I was watching the Bears game and we heard some loud bangs, which being Buffalo Grove we didn't recognize that it was gunshots," said neighbor Mike Raemer.

Police said surveillance video shows the suspect followed the victims' car into the garage on foot. The victims get out of their car at about 8:15 p.m., the shooter approaches them and they have a brief conversation before the suspect shoots them multiple times.

After, police said the video shows him flee on foot.

Residents of the Cambridge on the Lake apartment complex woke up Monday morning to investigators on site.

"Oh, it's very quiet and very safe and the neighbors that I've met are wonderful people," said resident Dolores Rengers. "Everybody has been very friendly and helpful here. I'm very happy here. My husband and I are both very happy here."

A sonar team is looking inside a pond on the property located next to a pool house to check if a weapon was discarded there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buffalo Grove police at 847-459-2560.

Anonymous tips can be given to Lake County Crime Stoppers on-line at www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com or by calling 847-662-2222.
