Police remove body from Chicago River near Goose Island

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police pulled a body from the Chicago River near Goose Island early Wednesday morning.

The man was discovered floating in the river in the 1100-block of North Halsted Street at about 1:41 a.m., police said. The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to the location and removed the man's body from the Chicago River.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man.

Further information from Chicago police was not immediately available Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives are conducting an investigation.
